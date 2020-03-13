Tusculum University moving to online classes

TUSCULUM, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tusculum University announced late Thursday that it will be transitioning to online classes due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Classes at all three of the university’s locations will be online starting Monday, March 16.

Tusculum says it is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines as a precautionary measure.

The university is encouraging students to monitor their email and Moodle course sites for important information and updates.

Tusculum’s three locations will remain open for at least the time being and students can continue to live on campus.