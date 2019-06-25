Tusculum University given approval to offer Doctor of Optometry

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tusculum University’s Niswonger College of Optometry will soon be receiving more recognition, now that the University has been authorized to add doctorates.

In a release from Tusculum University, the university confirmed that the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges has approved Tusculum to offer doctorates in Optometry.

“We are progressing nicely on multiple fronts to establish an innovative college of optometry that will serve as a model for comprehensive eye care and address the abundance of ocular disease in Central Appalachia,” said Dr. James Hurley, Tusculum’s president. “The decision by SACSCOC was excellent news, and we are grateful for the organization’s thoughtful and thorough review of our application.”

The release says this advancement causes Tusculum to be classified as a Level 5 higher education institution, which means they may offer doctoral degrees in up to three fields.

Optometry was the first field Tusculum proposed.

The Niswonger College of Optometry is seeking accreditation from the Accreditation Council of Optometric Education and has completed the first step.

The release says Tusculum expects to enroll the first class of 70 students in the four-year program in the fall of 2020.