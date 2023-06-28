GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tusculum University will soon see improvements to the dorm rooms and apartment-style residence halls on campus.

The newly launched Dorm Refresh Campaign aims to replace the flooring, ceiling fans and furniture in the dorms. New coats of pain and additional lighting to the common areas are also included in the campaign.

Belle Kemp, Director of Alumni and Community Engagement at Tusculum University, said the refresh is needed, as a lot of the furniture is outdated.

“If we want to be able to attract more students and to keep more students, any university would update their residence halls,” said Kemp. “It also gives them that space to where they can come into the dorms, and they can hang out with their friends.”

The campaign has already garnered local support. Justin Jeffers, the owner of Jeffers Funeral and Cremation and an alumnus of Tusculum, has reportedly donated $15,000 for a study room in the Charles Oliver Gray East residence hall.

Kemp said the goal is to raise $110,000. So far, they have received $47,000. Kemp said they have seen a lot of support from former students.

“It’s been amazing to see how many alumni have kind of come out of nowhere to come back and support their alma mater,” said Kemp.

Philanthropist Dr. Scott Niswonger, who is also a Tusculum alumnus, local businessman and prominent local figure, has donated $10,000 to the campaign.

Maggie Vickers, student body president at Tusculum University, said she has spent a lot of time in the dorm halls and the renovations are important to the students.

“It is where they spend the majority of their time, so it’s all about making it home for them, getting them to make those connections,” said Vickers. “We want them to have places they feel comfortable outside of their room.”

Tusculum reports that there are other ways to support the campaign besides direct monetary donations. Alumni have arranged a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22. All proceeds will go to the campaign, and the event will be held at the Tusculum Welcome Center.