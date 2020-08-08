Tusculum University Class of 2020 to walk the stage Saturday morning

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Almost three months following the original commencement ceremony date, Tusculum University hosted graduation for its spring and summer 2020 graduates Saturday morning.

The ceremony will kick off at 10:30 a.m. in the Pioneer Arena and gives graduates the opportunity to move their tassels and have closure in regard to all they worked toward the past several years.

“Our students have worked diligently to earn their degrees, and we want them to walk across the stage and relish that moment as long as it is safe,” said Dr. Scott Hummel, Tusculum’s president. “Tusculum reviewed this matter carefully and concluded that rescheduling the ceremony for August would be an optimal step to protect people’s health and celebrate our graduates.”

The graduation will be live streamed on the university’s website. CLICK HERE to view the virtual ceremony, which airs at 10:30 a.m.