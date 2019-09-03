Tusculum University celebrates 225th birthday with Charter Day

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tusculum University turned 225 years old, and the school is celebrating with an event they call Charter Day.

Charter Day commemorates teh day Tusculum began as Greeneville College, and the event is taking place Tuesday at 11:30 in the grassy quad between McCormick Hall and the Scott M. Niswonger Commons.

The event lasts until 1 p.m. and includes a free barbecue lunch, drinks and a specially-made dessert.

The original charter of the school is on display at the event.

Charter Day is free, but the school is also holding Day of Giving to support Tusculum University financially.

If you are interested in donating to Tusculum University, click here.