Tusculum students, employees make valentines for seniors in assisted living

TUSCULUM, Tenn. (WJHL) — Students and employees at Tusculum University helped “Share the Love” this Valentine’s Day by making valentines for those in assisted living.

More than 100 valentines were colored by students and employees, according to Tusculum Dining Services. They were delivered to Brookdale Senior Living and Morning Pointe.

Dining Services Partnered with Student Affairs, Center for Civil Advancement, and TRIO for the “Share the Love” campaign.

The valentines were delivered Friday afternoon.