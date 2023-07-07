TUSCULUM, Tenn. (WJHL) – Local students are spending their summer knee-deep in history thanks to an archeological trip to Israel with Tusculum University.

Students David Bowlin and Hughston Burnheimer, along with alum Eirik Dahlgren, accompanied a larger group of Tusculum students on a trip through the country earlier this month and will remain to work at Tel Lachish for the next weeks.

“This really is an incredible opportunity, not only just to be able to excavate,” Dr. Scott Hummel, Tusculum’s president and a biblical archaeologist, said. “But to excavate at one of the most important sites in Israel, and really in the world right now.”

From left to right: Bowlin, Dahlgren and Burnheimer stand together in Tel Lachish after excavation.

Tel Lachish is the modern name for the site of Lachish, an Iron Age city that is mentioned several times in Christian texts. Due to the city’s eventual fall to Assyrian forces in a drawn-out siege, Hummel said architectural examples and artifacts of all kinds remain just underground.

“We have already found a number of weapons, in fact the oldest Assyrian siege ramp in the world is still there,” Hummel said. “And so we found a whole host of artifacts there, but what’s also exciting beyond the monumental architecture and fortifications, you never really know what you’re going to find in this particular season.”

Bowlin, Burnheimer and Dahlgren joined other students in cooperation with Hebrew University, and each have their own focus for the trip.

“I am in awe of the fact that what we are digging up is literally biblical in age,” Burnheimer said. “I still haven’t fully processed it. The Old Testament in the Bible mentions the walls being built on this site. That is physical evidence that that is what the Bible says. Being able to take part in its discovery is something, I haven’t been able to grasp yet how amazing this is.”