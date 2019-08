KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - A 94-year-old Johnson City woman got to check something off her bucket list thanks to country music star Vince Gill.

Sarah Darnell and her caregiver Savannah Rushing went to a Vince Gill concert in Knoxville on Wednesday. Darnell brought a sign with her that said "I'm 94 You're On My Bucket List."