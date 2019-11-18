Tusculum PD: Body recovered from Nolichucky River

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tusculum Police Chief Danny Greene confirmed with News Channel 11 that authorities have recovered a body from the Nolichucky River.

Chief Greene said they received a 911 call from a fisherman that they saw a body in the water on Sunday afternoon.

Officials with Tusculum Police, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, fire and EMS responded to the scene.

The search for a body was put on hold Sunday night after dark and resumed Monday morning.

We’re told first responders did find a body about a mile from Kinser Bridge in Greene County Monday and that the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department dive team was called in to assist.

Authorities have not yet identified the person recovered from the river as they work to notify next of kin.