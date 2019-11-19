Tusculum PD: Body found in Nolichucky river identified as missing Greene Co. man

1  of  3
by: News Channel 11 Staff

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Tusculum Police Department said a body found by a fisherman over the weekend in the Nolichucky River is that of a man reported missing from Greene County.

Tusculum Police officials have not yet released the name of that missing Greene County man, as they work to notify next of kin.

First responders were able to recover the man’s body Monday about a mile from Kinser Bridge in Greene County.

