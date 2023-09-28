GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tusculum University is hosting a Glow Run 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run that will feature an inspiring group with the goal of raising awareness about ALS and living life to the fullest.

The event takes place on Oct. 12 with the one-mile portion starting at 7:30 p.m. and the 5k part beginning at 8 p.m. The theme of the race is “Race to Space,” which ties into Tusculum’s homecoming theme, “Out of this World.”

Courtesy of Tusculum University

Participants will meet Paul Codispoti, who was diagnosed with ALS, otherwise known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, in 2020. Codispoti will ride in a racing wheelchair as several friends and supporters push while they run the race.

Prior to his diagnosis, Paul Codispoti ran with a group of friends in races and throughout the community. That continues, but the method of his participation has changed from running alongside them to being pushed in a cart, a release from Tusculum said.

“My original goal was to simply enjoy those moments, but now it is also to bring awareness to this hideous disease and maybe inspire others,” said Codispoti.

The top three overall winners for each race and the top two age group finishers for the 5K will receive a medal.

For more information on the race or to register, click here.