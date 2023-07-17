TUSCULUM, Tenn. (WJHL)- A $500 grant from Walmart will help furnish Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department’s new station. The new station, located on Alexander Street, opened earlier this year.

With the new fire station completed, support for more efficient meeting room materials and other furnishings is the next priority. Fire Chief Marty Shelton said the money will improve operations.

“We have to now come in and furnish it with all the stuff that takes a fire station to run,” said Shelton. “All of the items, appliances, desk chairs, all the kitchen appliances, the plates, forks, anything to run the station, where we can operate and have our firefighters taken care of.”

Shelton said the support from the community has a big impact on the fire department.

“It enables us to have that equipment not only on the road with our apparatus, but in the station for training events,” said Shelton. “We’re hosting different fundraising events to also raise money.”

The volunteer fire department relies partially on grants and community outreach for funding, including their annual barbecue supper.