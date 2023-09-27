GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tusculum University has blown past the fundraising goal it set for the Dorm Refresh Campaign.

A release from the university states the original goal was $110,000. After a donation from alumna Dr. Judith Domer and other contributions, Tusculum announced the total amount raised was more than $123,000.

Domer donated $25,000 to her alma mater for the dorm upgrades. She graduated with bachelor’s degrees in biology and chemistry in 1961 and has since aided Tusculum University with “regular giving,” the release states.

Photo: Dr. Judith Domer (courtesy of Tusculum University)

“When prospective students come to campus to look at housing, they are interested in living in a space that looks appealing,” Dr. Domer said in the release. “That was my home away from home when I was in college. It has provided a source of friendship for me over the years. I have kept in touch with fellow students I knew from my residence hall, including one who still lives in Greeneville.”

As a way of thanking Domer, the university will rename the lobby of the Charles Oliver Gray West residence hall however she prefers.

The fundraising campaign will stay active through Nov. 28, the National Day of Giving. University leadership stated any additional funds raised will still be used for upgrades to the residence halls.

“We thank all of our donors who are making this campaign a major success and are especially grateful to Dr. Domer for putting us over the top of our goal,” Tusculum President Dr. Scott Hummel said.

“While our donors and alumni exceeded our goal for the focused projects in dorm refresh, so much more can be accomplished with additional support. I wish our donors could have seen the reactions and heard the appreciation of our returning students as they moved back into the residence halls this fall.”

Funds raised in the campaign have been and will continue to be used for features like new furniture, flooring, fixtures, lighting and paint. Tusculum alumni and administration have hosted events since the campaign began to raise money, including a yard sale.

On Oct. 12, Tusculum will hold ceremonies honoring other donors to the campaign and will unveil new rooms on campus.

Over the summer, Janet Welty, the widow of Tusculum graduate Dr. Stan Welty, donated $25,000 to the campaign for the Welty-Craig lobby. Dr. Scott Niswonger, who graduated from Tusculum in 1987 and serves on the school’s board of trustees, also donated $10,000.