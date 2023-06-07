TUSCULUM, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tusculum University celebrated anniversaries for two programs aimed at helping first-generation and low-income students succeed in college on Tuesday.

The university marked the 50th anniversary of its upward-bound program and the 25th anniversary of Student Support Services.

Current and former students and staff from both programs gathered on campus to talk about their experiences.

“I honestly believe Upward Bound was a guiding force in my life and my career,” said Sarah Jean Chapman, Tusculum alumni.

Upward Bound provides qualified high school students with tutoring throughout the year and operates free summer programs on college campuses across America.

University administrators estimate both programs have served about 5,000 students since 1973 when Tusculum launched its Upward Bound program.