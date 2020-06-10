Tusculum announces changes to academic calendar to prevent COVID-19 spread

TUSCULUM, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tusculum University has made changes to its academic calendar in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Those changes include starting the fall semester one week earlier on August 17 and the spring semester one week later on January 25.

Students also will not return to campus after the Thanksgiving holiday break. The two-day fall break and the weeklong spring break have been eliminated. Final exams for the fall semester will be conducted online.

The university will hold its fall graduation ceremony on Saturday, November 21.

Tusculum’s new academic calendar can be viewed online.

The university says the changes will reduce the number of times students will have to depart and return to campus.