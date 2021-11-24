Turkey Trot returns to the streets Thanksgiving morning

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The annual Turkey Trot will return to the streets of Johnson City on Thanksgiving morning after last year’s event was held virtually due to the pandemic.

Thousands of walkers and runners will gather downtown for the 16th annual event, which will get underway at 8:30 a.m. The 5K course will go through downtown and the Tree Streets neighborhood.

As of Friday, more than 3,400 people had registered.

“It’s great. It’s surprised me that we’ve had this many, but I think people are ready to get out and move about,” said Charles Harmon, a Turkey Trot volunteer. “We are encouraging people to wear a mask at the starting line, just because people will be grouped together so much. But after that, they can take them off and run at will.”

Money raised through the Turkey Trot supports the Johnson City “Up & At ‘Em” campaign which promotes community wellness.

News Channel 11 will live stream the start of the event on WJHL.com.