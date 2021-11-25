Turkey Trot attracts a crowd of thousands of runners in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thousands of runners filled the streets of Johnson City today for the City’s 16th Turkey Trot.

Over 3,500 people registered for this year’s run, which is a much different scene than last year when the run was held virtually.

The money that was raised during the run went to support the Johnson City ‘Up and At Em’ campaign which seeks to promote community wellness.

“When they finish in the stadium over there, the energy, you can see it just zooming out of the stadium and people laughing and smiling and getting pictures so it just couldn’t be any better to start out a day like Thanksgiving like this,” said Johnson City Commissioner Jenny Brock.

Organizers of the event say that this is a great way to begin the holidays.