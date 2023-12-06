ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – During the holiday season, there are several events held in support of area children, but one features a little more music than the rest.

The second annual ‘Tunes for Tots’ returns to Rogersville, Tennessee on Dec. 22.

The fundraiser is a day of fun at the Sayrah Barn located at 4144 US Scenic 11W.

The event kicks off at noon and will feature food trucks, vendors, raffles and a car show.

Corey Tester, the organizer of ‘Tunes for Tots,’ sat down with the Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk about the importance of the day.

