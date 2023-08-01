ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Tumbling Creek Cider Company is a locally owned company out of Southwest Virginia. Previously operating out of Wolf Hills Coffee, the company decided to relocate to its own space.

“We wanted to expand into a larger space,” said Tumbling Creek co-owner Mark Finney. “We wanted to be more closer to the visitor center, to the farmers market. And so we were lucky enough to get in and to the Abingdon Commons.”

Tumbling Creek was scheduled to be settled into their new location at the Abingdon Commons on Tuesday, but ongoing construction at the new development halted their plans. This led them to work with the property developers to find a temporary home.

“They helped create this space in no time at all,” said Tumbling Creek co-owner Tom McMullen. “And honestly, everything you see here was put in like in the last day and a half.”

The cidery is being temporarily housed in an old bank behind the business’ future space at the commons. Although this wasn’t the plan they envisioned, Finney said this turned out to be an interesting temporary setup.

“We’ve discovered that this is actually a really cool space,” said Finney. “It’s indoor and outdoor. It is accessible, it’s visible by the farmers market and folks are just having a great time.”

Tumbling Creek is the first business to move to the Abingdon Commons property, with other businesses hoping to move in once the building is complete. Finney said he’s excited about the final product.

“I’m super excited about all of the partner vendors and tenants that are going to be in the Abingdon Commons,” said Finney. “So we’re going to get things going here for Abingdon Commons.”

McMullen says they already have plans for the space in the coming months.

“We’re hoping to try to bring back some kind of street party, at least a few street parties out here, bringing back a lot of live music, maybe coordinate with the farmer’s market, try to increase what they’re doing and kind of coordinate with us,” said McMullen.

Abingdon Commons’ developer hopes to have Tumbling Creek in their permanent space by winter and hopes to have the whole construction job finished by late this year.

“Construction is progressing rapidly in the upper market area as well,” said Nathan Berg, Partner and Chief Financial Officer of Wallberg Construction. “We hope to be substantially complete with that portion of work by mid-September. Our goal is to have the local grocery and other food hall tenants up and running by early autumn.”