Tuesday marks one year since death of ETSU resident physician in Ethiopian plane crash

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tuesday marks a full year since 157 people, including an ETSU resident physician, were killed in an Ethiopian Airlines crash.

Dr. Manisha Nukavarapu was a second-year ETSU internal medicine resident with the Quillen College of Medicine.

Dr. Nukavarapu had been on her way to visit family in Kenya in 2019 when the Boeing 737 MAX crashed.

Almost five months earlier, a similar MAX owned by Lion Air crashed off the coast of Indonesia, killing 189 in that incident.

Aviation authorities grounded the MAX after the two crashes until Boeing proved that it had fixed the flight control software.

A preliminary report on the crash that claimed Dr. Nukavarapu’s life indicated that the plane’s MCAS software pushed the jet’s nose down based on faulty readings from sensors outside the plane.

However, on Monday, Ethiopian investigators released an interim report that primarily blames Boeing by alleging there were design failures to the MAX and inadequate pilot training.

Teachers of Dr. Nukavarapu said she was a kind student who always had a smile on her face. She had one year left in her residency at the time of the crash.