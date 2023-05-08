JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a punch connected and benches cleared during Saturday’s Division 1-3A high school baseball playoffs, the season has ended for both teams involved.

Elizabethton and Unicoi County were locked in a tight game when a Unicoi County player and an Elizabethton player had an altercation at third base, leading to a punch being thrown.

Players from Unicoi County and Elizabethton’s benches ran onto the field toward the third base area, a violation of the TSSAA’s unsportsmanlike conduct by-laws. News Channel 11 obtained letters sent to both schools by the TSSAA outlining the penalties for each program.

Unicoi County Director of Schools John English also told News Channel 11 that TSSAA has ruled that both teams are finished for the postseason.

The TSSAA fined Unicoi County $1,250, and its baseball team was placed on restrictive probation for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year.

The Blue Devils baseball team is also on probation for the 2023-2024 school year.

The TSSAA fined Elizabethton a total of $1,750 and also placed the baseball team on restrictive probation for the rest of this school year.

Elizabethton is under two years of probation until the 2024-2025 school year.

English said Unicoi County will appeal the ruling.

He said he believes Unicoi County has enough players that are not facing mandatory two-game suspensions for leaving the bench to continue play.

News Channel 11 will speak with Elizabethton school officials and will update this story.