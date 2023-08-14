(WJHL) – The probations placed on Elizabethton and Unicoi County High Schools for their roles in what the TSSAA called an unsportsmanlike incident at a district playoff baseball game have been reduced or eliminated, the board released Monday.

The one-year probation placed on Unicoi County has been removed completely, while the two-year probation placed on Elizabethton has been cut in half to one year.

The TSSAA Board of Control approved the appeal of the two high schools in a meeting on Monday.

Back on May 6, a video surfaced of an on-field incident between the Blue Devils and Cyclones at Johnson City’s TVA Credit Union Ballpark. The two teams were unable to finish their district playoff baseball game after both dugouts cleared.

Later the TSSAA ruled that both teams would not be allowed to complete their seasons.

