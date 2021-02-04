TSBA: 16 candidates in running for Washington County, Tenn. Director of Schools position, finalists to be named Thursday

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – 16 people are currently being considered for the role of Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools.

Candidates include local school administrators as well as educators from across the nation.

Jarrod Adams (Assistant Director of Washington County, Tenn. Schools), Timothy Campbell (Daniel Boone High School Principal) and Andrew Hare (Sullivan East High School Principal) are the three local applicants.

The search began after Dr. Bill Flanary announced on January 14 that he planned to retire after 39 years of working with the school district. Flanary has served as director of schools since 2018.

According to the Tennessee School Boards Association, the following applicants are in the running to be the next director of schools:

Jarrod Adams – Assistant Director of Schools, Materials and Operations, Washington County Department of Education, Jonesborough, TN Jerry Boyd – Assistant Commissioner for Standards and Materials & District Operations, Tennessee Department of Education, Nashville, TN Christopher Burr – Superintendent, Del Norte School District C-7, Del Norte, CO Timothy Campbell – Principal, Daniel Boone High School, Gray, TN Michael Genton – Superintendent, Jenkins Independent Schools, Jenkins, KY Andrew Hare – Principal, Sullivan East High School, Bluff City, TN Susan Henson – Interim Superintendent of Schools, New Hampshire School Administrative Unit #44, Northwood, NH Elizabeth Lackey – Early Childhood and Elementary Supervisor, Knox County Schools, Knoxville, TN David Martin – Superintendent, Tennessee School for the Blind, Nashville, TN Timothy Myers – Former Superintendent, Van Buren Local School District, Van Buren, OH Vincent Palmieri – Superintendent, Upper Township SD, Petersburg, NJ Angela Phipps – English Teacher, McMinn County High School, Athens, TN Richard Schroeder – Senior Director Academic Planning & Analytics, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Boston, MA Greggory Slate – Senior Director of Secondary Schools and Administration, Rockingham County Schools, Eden, NC Timothy Woodward – Director of WWRC Valley District, Department of Aging and Rehabilitation, Richmond, Virginia Keevin Woody -Assistant Director of Schools, Roane County Schools, Kingston, TN

Five finalists will be named at the Washington County, Tenn. School Board’s meeting on Thursday, February 4.

The finalists will be interviewed later in February, and a new director of schools could be named by early March.