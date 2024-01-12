BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – While firearm detections are trending down across the state, Transport Security Administration agents detected a record number of firearms at the Tri-Cities Airport last year.

Agents found nine guns in carry-on luggage at the airport in 2023, up from eight in 2022.

TSA spokesperson Mark Howell told News Channel 11 the high numbers are partly due to high travel volumes.

“We’re seeing more passengers come to a security checkpoint, and in states where we have open carry, concealed carry, a constitutional carry, we’re naturally going to see more guns,” Howell said.

Though Nashville International Airport far outpaced Tri-Cities with 188 total firearms detected, Howell said the impacts on other travelers can be more dramatic at an airport of TRI’s size.

“Because we have a small checkpoint with just a couple of lanes, if we have a firearm, come to the security checkpoint at Tri-Cities, we can be down 50% of our screening capabilities until that firearm in the passenger is removed,” Howell said.

Even if TSA detects a gun that was left in a backpack by mistake, the consequences can still be severe including thousands of dollars in fines and impact on future travel.

“You’re also going to lose your pre-check eligibility if you’re a member of our pre-check program and that’s a loss of eligibility for for up to five years,” Howell said. “Any time you travel after that, you’re going to get enhanced screening when you go through security.”

If packed unloaded and in a locked case without ammunition in checked luggage, you are allowed to travel with a gun.

Once at the airport, notify your airline at the ticket counter.

“They’ll give you a declaration card to fill out,” said Howell. “That lets the airline and lets TSA know that you’re traveling with the gun. “

Tri-Cities Airport Executive Director Gene Cossey said he considers the uptick a success story, rather than a cause for concern.