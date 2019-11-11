TSA PreCheck Enrollment event at Tri-Cities Airport starts Monday

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The holiday season is quickly approaching, and with millions of people heading out to see their loved ones, traveling can be a nightmare.

The Tri-Cities Airport is now hoping to ease the strain on travelers by scaling back on long security lines.

Starting Monday, TSA is hosting a “Pop-up” PreCheck enrollment event at Tri-Cities Airport.

PreCheck is an expedited security screening program that allows passengers to keep their shoes on and laptops in their bags.

PreCheck enrollment continues through November 15. The center opens at 8 a.m. Monday.