TSA: ‘Loaded Ruger 9mm handgun’ discovered at Tri-Cities Airport checkpoint Thursday morning

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Transportation Security Administration announced they discovered a loaded firearm at the Tri-Cities airport Thursday morning.

According to a release from the TSA, “At approximately 6:45 a.m., a loaded Ruger 9mm handgun was detected in a passenger’s carry-on bag. TSA immediately alerted airport police, who took possession of the bag and escorted the passenger out of the checkpoint area.”

Officials reminded people in the release that while firearms can be transported in checked baggage, “provided they are declared to the airline, in a proper carrying case and unloaded,” they are not allowed in carry-on bags.

TSA officials said this is the second firearm that has been detected by TSA officers at TRI security checkpoints in 2020. There were three detected last year, according to TSA officials.