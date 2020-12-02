TSA hosting PreCheck Enrollment event at Tri-Cities Airport Dec. 7-11

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Transportation Safety Administration will be hosting an event at the Tri-Cities Airport for flyers interested in spending less time at security checkpoints.

According to a release from TRI, the TSA PreCheck Enrollment “Pop-Up” event will be held from December 7-11 just inside the terminal.

TRI says the screening program allows passengers to skip the removal of shoes, laptops, liquids, belts and light jackets.

The release says that 100 percent of TSA PreCheck approved passengers spent less than five minutes at security in October 2020.

For those interested in the screening program, interviews will be held from 8 a.m. through noon, then again from 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Applications should be completed online by clicking here before scheduling an appointment at the airport.

There is an application fee of $85.

A background check and fingerprinting will be conducted on applicants. Everyone applying should have proper identification and documentation, according to the release.