NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on Tuesday revealed the agency discovered handguns on passengers at all major Tennessee airports within a week’s span.

On March 22, TSA officers found an unloaded Glock 9mm at a Tri-Cities Airport (TRI) security checkpoint, according to a release. Across the state, the TSA found a total of eight loaded handguns since March 20.

The following firearms were removed from airline passengers by area law enforcement:

Nashville International Airport (BNA)

Loaded M&P Bodyguard .380 caliber

Loaded Springfield .45 caliber

Loaded Glock 9mm

Loaded Glock 9mm

Loaded M&P Bodyguard .380 caliber Loaded Springfield .45 caliber Loaded Glock 9mm Loaded Glock 9mm Memphis International Airport (MEM)

Loaded Glock 9mm

Loaded Glock 9mm McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS)

Loaded Smith & Wesson .357 caliber

Loaded Smith & Wesson .357 caliber Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (CHA)

Loaded SCCY Industries 9mm

Loaded SCCY Industries 9mm Tri-Cities Airport (TRI)

Unloaded Glock 9mm

The TSA reminded airline passengers that firearms are prohibited in carry-on baggage but may be transported by traveling in a checked bag, unloaded and locked in a carrying case.

“Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags, and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport,” said TSA’s federal security director for Tennessee, Steve Wood.

In the first three months of 2022, TSA officers have found 64 firearms at Tennessee airports. Nearly 300 firearms were confiscated at Tennessee airports in 2021.

“Security is the first concern of the TSA, and having these items in bags that are traveling with you on the aircraft is dangerous to other travelers and can be easily mistaken as an intentional attempt to bring a prohibited item onto an aircraft,” the release stated.

Passengers caught carrying a firearm not only face criminal charges but civil penalties from TSA as well. For more information, click here or here.