JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City’s “limitless” potential to partner with East Tennessee State University (ETSU) could play into the university’s efforts to reach enrollment of 18,000 by 2026, board of trustees members learned Friday.

City Manager Cathy Ball and Mayor Joe Wise described the work ahead as the city pours tens of millions of dollars into the corridor between downtown and ETSU.

Ball said a “dynamic, vibrant urban corridor” is being created during the city’s $41 million investment into the West Walnut Street redevelopment.

“That’s what we’re asking you today to help us with and be a part of,” Ball said as part of a short address she and Mayor Joe Wise gave at the board’s quarterly meeting.

Ball and Wise mentioned the major infrastructure changes, many of which are aesthetic and above ground, that will continue to make ETSU more attractive to students and faculty as the university works toward an enrollment goal of 18,000 by 2026.

“There’s nothing more important to the growth of this institution from an enrollment perspective than its connections with downtown,” ETSU President Brian Noland said.

Positive signs despite slow recent growth

ETSU’s enrollment was 14,608 in 2017 and its 2021 level, which was impacted by COVID, was 13,543. Noland showed a slide with projected fall 2022 enrollment that didn’t show much of an uptick despite glowing comments about the large freshman class this year — a total of 13,738 students including 10,554 undergraduates.

“We’re up 195,” Noland said of total enrollment compared to last year. “We have begun to build out of the loss from COVID … but we still have a long way to go to hit the overall enrollment target of 18,000 students.”

ETSU has ambitious enrollment goals and not long to get there, but Noland shared several encouraging statistics. First, ETSU’s incoming freshman class of 2,056 is the largest in a decade. Second, the university’s retention rate — first-year students who return — returned to a more standard 72% this year.

Finally, ETSU’s graduation rate (students completing within six years) reached an all-time high of 55% for the cohort of students who began as freshmen in 2016 and graduated by last spring.

“This is the number I’m excited about,” Noland said.

ETSU’s six-year graduation rate is up 15% the past six years and has reached its highest level ever. (WJHL photo)

That’s up from 40% six years earlier and 50% three years ago.

“That’s the best graduation rate in the history of this university in 111 years,” Noland said. “We have more work to do, but we’re moving.”

He said he’s excited about the 2,056 new freshmen, “but there’s a lot of lift that went into this.”

The importance of the downtown connection

While COVID and demographic changes have hampered or even reversed four-year college enrollment growth nationwide, Noland said the work Johnson City’s already done in revitalizing its downtown has helped ETSU recruitment.

“Twelve years ago if a parent was coming to campus and they wanted to kill time before the tour you were sending them to the mall as fast as you could, because you didn’t want them downtown,” he said.

“That has changed, and the West Walnut Street connector is critical to the future and we would welcome the chance to get your thoughts around housing, residence life, restaurants, entertainment district. You’ve painted a picture for us, but how can we as a university help you bring that picture to life?”

Ball spoke particularly of partnership opportunities on the state-funded renovation of the Ashe Street Courthouse. When Gov. Bill Lee recommended a $5 million state grant to help save the historic former courthouse and post office, that money came with few strings attached — but they include reporting back to the state on job creation from portions of the 11,000-square-foot building dedicated to job incubation and entrepreneurship acceleration and focusing on improving rural health in the region.

“You can see the beauty of the building and you can see what could happen behind it,” Ball said. “So how do we invite you in? How do we have the conversation?”

Noland said the new opportunities Ball and Wise discussed would mark a continuation of strong partnerships with the city that have existed throughout his tenure. He mentioned the city’s investments in the new Martin Center for the Performing Arts and the move of ETSU men’s basketball to Freedom Hall as major examples.

“Those are big examples, but there are smaller examples,” Noland said. “So many of what we’ve been able to enjoy at this institution is a function of the relationship that we built.”

Trustees and Noland peppered Ball with questions and comments related to the possibility of ETSU’s place in the corridor, which Wise said would probably take close to 10 years to completely redevelop. The infrastructure project is set to last another couple years and the Ashe Street Courthouse renovation should be done sometime next year.

Noland said a strategic facilities master plan includes housing and parking assessments.

“If you were to dream an outlandish dream, could there be an opportunity to ensure that placement of a new garage could benefit both the institution as well as the community? As we’re looking at the placement of residence halls, how does that tie into this vision?

“One of the things we’ve done very well over the past 10 years is not planned in isolation, we’ve planned together.”

In other business, the board: