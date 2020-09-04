Trump boat parades planned for Watauga, South Holston over Labor Day weekend

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two boat parades in support of President Donald Trump have been planned for Saturday, September 5.

In Carter County, a boat parade is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. on Watauga Lake.

According to the Facebook event page, the parade will begin at Rat Branch.

As of Friday afternoon, 269 people have responded to the event saying they are going, while more than 800 have expressed interest.

According to a release, local boaters have also organized a Trump boat parade on South Holston Lake beginning at 3 p.m.

The South Holston parade will start at the No Wake Zone at Observation Knob Park Boat ramp.

Organizers of the boat parade plan to travel to the South Holston Dam and then go up to Avery Bridge in Washington County, Virginia before returning to the starting point.

A concert featuring the band Tennessee Champagne will follow the parade at Observation Knob Park from 7-10 p.m.

The release says food trucks and vendors will also be present after the parade.

A fireworks show sponsored by the Painter Creek Marina and patrons of the park.