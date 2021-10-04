‘True and Chilling Tales’: Tennessee’s oldest town hosts spooky stories tours

Photo: Kate Nemarich/ WJHL

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – In a return to Halloween form, Jonesborough will host haunted history tours on Main Street throughout the month.

A release from the Heritage Alliance states “True and Chilling Tales” tours will offer a new perspective on the town’s lauded history, like the grisly fate of horse thieves, Andrew Jackson’s duel in the area and a body found in a local rain barrel, among others.

The release says the “very true” stories will serve to chill the spine as guests take a walk down Main Street after departing from the Chester Inn State Historic Site.

Tickets are $10 to join hosts as they browse the Jonesborough “Book of Poor Souls” starting at 7 p.m., and each tour is scheduled at an hour long.

Group sizes are limited to 16 people, and tours will continue rain or shine. Tickets are available on a variety of dates and can be purchased online here.

