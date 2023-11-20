JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A truck packing event was held Monday in Johnson City for Operation Christmas Child.

Operation Christmas Child collects shoeboxes and fills them with toys, school supplies and hygiene items that will go to children in more than 120 countries.

It started in 1993 when gifts were sent to war-torn Bosnia.

Since then, more than 2 million children in 170 countries have received shoeboxes, according to Melissa Pitts, Tri-Cities area coordinator for Operations Christmas Child.

“The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to share God’s love in a tangible way,” Pitts said. “We do that through a gift box and then to share the love of God with them through local churches around the world.”

Gifts were collected at 17 locations across the Tri-Cities area.