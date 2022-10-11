ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — First responders transported a Little Caesars employee to the hospital Tuesday after a truck hit the store and injured the worker, Erwin police say.

Authorities responded to the location on North Main Street around 1:45 p.m., said Chief Regan Tilson, who also noted this is preliminary information, and the investigation remains ongoing.

According to Tilson, the driver told police that he accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brakes as he was pulling up to the restaurant.

An employee of the restaurant was taken to a hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Tilson said. The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.

No one else was transported to the hospital but several people were checked at the scene for minor injuries.