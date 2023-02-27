GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A truck carrying Bush’s Best Baked Beans overturned in Greene County on Monday morning, spilling cans of original recipe beans in the front yard of a home.

According to a Facebook post by the Greeneville/Greene County Office of Emergency Management (EMA), first responders were dispatched to a crash in the 7200 block of Newport Highway around 7:30 a.m..

When they arrived, responders found a tractor-trailer lying on its side with hundreds of cans of baked beans pouring out of its roof.

According to crash reports obtained from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the truck was traveling north on Newport Highway when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a utility pole and overturned.

In images posted by Greeneville EMA, the lower half of the utility pole was missing while the upper half remained suspended by power lines.

No injuries were reported at the scene, but THP said due care charges were filed against the truck’s driver.

News Channel 11 has reached out for comment from Bush Brothers & Company on the incident.