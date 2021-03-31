Tropical Smoothie Cafe coming to Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tropical Smoothie Cafe announced it will be opening a location in Johnson City.

Officials told News Channel 11 the franchise is hopeful to open in June.

The franchise is set to open along North Roan Street, according to officials with Mountcastle Properties.

Mountcastle Properties owns the Shops at Roan development at 1,900 North Roan Street confirmed to News Channel 11 that the national chain is set to open the location, though a date has not been announced.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe follows Nothing Bundt Cakes which opened earlier this year in that same complex.