Trophies, jerseys, yearbooks, and more: Sullivan County Schools hosts memorabilia sale

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Items from several Sullivan County Schools were made available to alumni and the public as they prepare to consolidate into their new home high school, West Ridge.

Items included jerseys, trophies, yearbooks, team pictures, and more.

Community members were asked to make a donation between five dollars and $100, where they could then choose up to five items from the selection. All proceeds are going towards the new West Ridge High School.

Although, the thought of letting go of some of these memories is a tough one to bear, alumni and parents of some students find that its a great opportunity to find a treasured memento to hang on to.

“The people that have came in, it’s some of their parents, like some of the kids moved off, but they’ve not seen some of these pictures in years, so they’re fortunate to get them back,” Assistant Principal, Jeremy Harris of Sullivan North, said. “I’m sure it brings back a lot of memories for them. A lot of good memories being on the ball field and seeing their own children play, so I think everyone has been happy and satisfied with it.”

The items not taken will be held in storage for an additional two weeks until members can decide on what they should do with them next.