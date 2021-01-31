Troop 48 Eagle Scouts raising funds for Elizabethton Animal Shelter with pet photoshoots

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Troop 48 Eagle Scouts are on a mission to help the feline residents of the Elizabethton Animal Shelter receive new cat trees.

Troop 48 Eagle Scouts are having a Valentines Day photo shoot for your animals at the Paws of Hope Animal Wellness clinic today in Bluff City! $20 donation gets you a V-Day picture of your animal and helps support the Elizabethton Animal Shelter! 1-4pm. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/RNzUJF0dwf — Andy Jackson (@AJackson_WJHL) January 31, 2021

The local troop opted for Valentine’s Day-themed pet photoshoots at several different locations.

Sunday’s photoshoot occurred at the Paws of Hope Animal Wellness clinic in Bluff City from 1-4 p.m. There’s no need to fret if your furry friend missed the opportunity; the troop will host another shoot at the Jonesborough Animal Hospital Feb. 7 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Each photo is $20 and includes a complimentary pedicare.

Those interested should text 423-445-7681 or call 391-0224.