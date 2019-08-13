TriPrideTN announces line-up for 2019 festival

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The line-up for the second annual TriPride Parade and Festival has been released.

According to a release from TriPrideTN, the event is scheduled to be in Kingsport on West Market Street on Saturday, September 7, 2019.

The headliners for the festival are rock and pop band Porch 40 and drag queen Eureka O’Hara.

Other acts include the Knoxville Gay Men’s Chorus, the band Ladybirds and multiple lip-sync acts.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. The festival is free and open to the public, and it runs from noon until 7:00 p.m.

The release says 19 local food trucks will be in attendance, and a ‘Sidewalk Chalk Art Competition’ will take place with cash awards for the winners.