KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local LGBTQ advocacy group TriPride won’t be deterred by vandals who have cut the group’s Christmas tree lights three times in the Centennial Park tree display, TriPride’s president said.

Lights decorating TriPride’s tree were cut late Tuesday or early Wednesday after also being vandalized around Dec. 10 and later the week of the 11th.

“As frustrating as it is, it’s important for us to continue keeping our tree lit,” TriPride Board President Melody Taylor told News Channel 11 Friday.

“The representation matters and we want the LGBTQ people in the community to see us participating in these types of community-wide events.”

TriPride’s tree in Kingsport’s Centennial Park remained lit late this week after the group replaced vandalized lights for the third time, and added a message to the vandal(s). (TriPride)

TriPride, which also has decorated trees in Johnson City and Bristol, decorated its Kingsport tree early this month. It is among around 100 displayed throughout Centennial and Glen Bruce parks in an effort organized by Visit Kingsport and the Downtown Kingsport Association.

Taylor said several people messaged the group on social media Dec. 10 saying it appeared as if the lights had been cut. Members checked it out and “it was a very clean cut toward the end of the strand of lights,” Taylor said.

The board quickly convened and decided it would replace the lights, and continue to do so as many times as necessary. Visit Kingsport representatives also reached out to express their disappointment and support.

“It was definitely our hope that it was a one-time thing,” she said. “Unfortunately that wasn’t the case.”

More social media messages came the next week. The same thing had happened. This time, Taylor said, Visit Kingsport provided an extra set of lights as a replacement.

Taylor said the board decided after the second incident that if it happened again they would “do something to address it” beyond just trekking to the store, shelling out some more money and restringing the tree.

The third time was mid-week. This time, TriPride had a sign made and placed it directly over the spot where the lights have been cut three times.

“To the person(s) that continues to cut our lights, You will not dim our light,” the sign reads. “We will continue to shine bright for all those who need us. Love and Kindness will always prevail! Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.”

Taylor said TriPride and visit Kingsport representatives each filed police reports the third time. She said her message to the vandal or vandals is very similar to the sign.

“You can try to deter us, but it’s not going to dim our light and we’re going to continue to shine brightly in this community that needs the representation we provide.”

The group’s trees in Johnson City and Kingsport have not been damaged.