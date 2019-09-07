TriPride celebrates 2019 Parade and Festival in downtown Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The TriPride parade wrapped up around 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, but the festival is still going on.

The parade began at 11 a.m. at the corner of Main and Island Street. The parade continued along Main Street to Clay Street.

News Channel 11’s Kristen Gallant was at the parade, covering the festivities.

Did you just miss the @tripridetn parade in Downtown Kingsport? Here’s a video of one of the many floats and parade attendees. We’ll have much more tonight on @WJHL11. pic.twitter.com/TANkPmDGbZ — Kristen Gallant WJHL (@KristenOGallant) September 7, 2019

The festival began immediately following the parade.

This year’s parade was sponsored by the Citi Operations Center in Gray.

TriPrideTN board member Chris Dagenhart said the partnership between the two organizations has been amazing and makes Citi a regional leader in inclusion and diversity.

Tune in to News Channel 11 at 6:00 p.m. tonight for more on the parade and festival.