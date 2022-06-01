BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — TriPride organizers have released new details about this year’s parade and festival in downtown Bristol.

The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27, beginning with a parade down State Street at 11 a.m. and a festival immediately after, around noon, in Cumberland Square Park.

While the event is free, organizers are requiring tickets to enter the festival grounds.

“By making the festival a free, ticketed event, it allows TriPride organizers to better control protestors from disrupting the festival experience,” Jason Willis, TriPride board of directors president, said in a release. “We are committed to a safe, fun environment for all persons who come out to enjoy the day and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.”

Festival tickets are available online on TriPride’s website and will be available at the security gates on the day of the event.

Organizers also announced the lineup for this year’s festival, which will feature live performances, vendors, food trucks, a kids zone, and more. Attendees can expect to see live performances by Demon Waffle, Beth Snapp, TJ Darnell, Tyler Hughes and Knoxville Gay Men’s Chorus. Additional performers may also be added to the lineup.

“Our goal was to select performers from the LGBTQ+ and allied community that represent a range of genres for everyone’s entertainment, with a special focus on country and Americana as Bristol is the birthplace of country music,” said Entertainment Chair Terry Marek in the release.

The parade will be open to the public and will not require ticketing. Parade participants will begin lining up at 9 a.m. The parade is expected to last for about an hour.

Security precautions will be similar to previous TriPride events. Attendees will pass through metal detectors at the gates, and there will be restrictions on backpacks and bags, signs, and other items. More details are available online.

This will mark TriPride’s third parade and festival. The first was held in Johnson City in 2018 and the second in Kingsport in 2019. Organizers had originally planned to hold the third annual parade and festival in Bristol in 2020 and 2021, but both events were postponed due to the pandemic.

According to TriPride, the 2018 and 2019 events drew around 10,000 people.