TriPride announces 2022 parade, festival in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va./Tenn. (WJHL) — The TriPride Parade and Festival is set to launch from Bristol in August after the novel coronavirus halted the event in both 2021 and 2020.

A release on Thursday revealed TriPride organizers believe the third time’s a charm, with the annual LGBTQ parade scheduled to take on the streets of downtown Bristol on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Not only will 2022’s TriPride Parade and Festival mark Bristol’s first pride event; it will also make its mark in history as the first single pride event hosted in two states at once.

The release outlined that the parade will proceed down State Street, with a festival to follow at Cumberland Square Park in Virginia featuring live entertainment, vendors, food trucks and more.

With the novel coronavirus looming and cases rising amid the discovery of the latest Omicron variant, organizers continue to hold hope that nothing rains on the 2022 TriPride parade.

“We are so happy to bring our annual event to Bristol in 2022 and excited we can pick up where we had to stop the past few years,” said Jason Willis, TriPride board president in a release. “We firmly believe the third time’s a charm here, with Bristol being the third TriPride event here in the Tri-Cities. There are certainly challenges and plenty of unknowns, but we’re planning for, and hoping for, the best!”

The 2022 event will mirror years’ past parades, including a series of activities throughout Pride week leading up to the parade, which is a free, ticketed event open to the public.

Tickets will be available at a later date, with announcements and updates posted from TriPride’s Facebook and Instagram.

Organizers continue to seek volunteers, sponsors and exhibitor applications. Those interested can apply by CLICKING HERE. Potential sponsors can email info@tripridetn.org for more information on 2022 sponsorship opportunities.

