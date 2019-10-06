Trial set for man who reportedly stole $60k dragster in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities man learned he will head to trial in 2020 in connection to a theft of a dragster from nearly two years ago.

G.C. Lingerfelt faces several theft of property charges, including theft of more than $60,000.

Lingerfelt was one of two suspects who reportedly stole a 1989 Ford Hatchback Foxbody Mustang custom drag car from Fat Boy Fabrication in Elizabethton in 2017.

The other suspect, Robert Wolfenbarker, faced identical charges back in July and was sentenced to nine years in prison.