Trial for former Bristol, Va. doctor charged with sexual battery expected to end Friday, clerk says

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A former Bristol, Virginia doctor facing sex-related charges is now in the second day of his jury trial.

According to Bristol, Virginia Clerk of Court Kelly Flannagan, the trial for Shannon Finch is expected to conclude on Friday, Sept. 24.

Finch is facing charges of forcible sodomy, attempted forcible sodomy and three counts of sexual battery. The charges stem from accusations of inappropriate sexual conduct against two women during medical visits at his former office in 2018.

He was indicted on those charges in February 2020.

Finch’s medical license was suspended by the Virginia Board of Medicine in 2018 following the accusations.