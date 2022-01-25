Trial delayed for accused Norton police chief shooter

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — The trial of the man accused of shooting the Norton police chief in 2021 has been pushed back to allow for a mental evaluation.

James Buckland was originally scheduled to go on trial next week, but that was moved to May.

A grand jury indicted Buckland on 17 charges, including attempted murder, after police said he shot Chief James Lane last May. Lane spent three weeks in recovery before he was released and escorted home by law enforcement agencies from across the region.

Buckland remains jailed in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail at Duffield.