Trial date set in ‘Baby Doe’ opioid lawsuit

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A trial date has been set in a local lawsuit against prescription opioid manufacturers.

The “Baby Doe” lawsuit filed by the district attorneys general of Tennessee’s First, Second, and Third Judicial District will go to trial on May 18, 2020.

The original lawsuit was filed against Purdue Pharma, Mallinckrodt, and Endo Health Solutions for their alleged role in the region’s opioid addiction crisis. Mallinckrodt and Endo remain as active defendants after Purdue declared bankruptcy as it faces numerous opioid-related lawsuits from across the country.

The lawsuit is on behalf of “Baby Doe,” a child who was born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome, which occurs when babies are exposed to opioids in utero.

Previous Stories:

Sullivan County ‘Baby Doe’ lawsuit against opioid manufacturers moves forward

Judge orders Purdue Pharma to turn over documents in Baby Doe lawsuit

Northeast Tennessee district attorneys sue opioid manufacturers on behalf of ‘Baby Doe’

Lawsuit filed by 3 local DA’s reveals details about fourth plaintiff ‘Baby Doe’