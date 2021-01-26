Trial date set for woman charged after man’s death in storage unit fire

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A trial date has been set for a woman who is facing charges after a man died in a storage unit fire last year.

The trial against Kelly Goff is scheduled to begin on March 1 in Washington County, Virginia Circuit Court.

Goff is facing manslaughter and abduction charges in connection with the death of Walter Lampkins, who was found dead after a fire at a Glade Spring storage unit facility.

Investigators say Lampkins had been living in the storage unit for a few days before the fire. They believe he was unable to escape because the unit was locked from the outside.

Goff and Lampkins were formerly in a relationship and had a child together, according to Sheriff Andis.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss