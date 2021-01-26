Trial date set for woman charged after man’s death in storage unit fire

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A trial date has been set for a woman who is facing charges after a man died in a storage unit fire last year.

The trial against Kelly Goff is scheduled to begin on March 1 in Washington County, Virginia Circuit Court.

Goff is facing manslaughter and abduction charges in connection with the death of Walter Lampkins, who was found dead after a fire at a Glade Spring storage unit facility.

Investigators say Lampkins had been living in the storage unit for a few days before the fire. They believe he was unable to escape because the unit was locked from the outside.

Goff and Lampkins were formerly in a relationship and had a child together, according to Sheriff Andis.