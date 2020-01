WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A trial date was set Friday for the Washington County, Tenn. school board member accused of domestic assault.

David Hammond appeared briefly in Washington County Circuit Court for a scheduled plea deadline hearing.

Hammond was arrested in March 2019 after being accused of assaulting his former girlfriend.

Friday, the judge set his trial date for April 8, 2020 at 9 a.m.