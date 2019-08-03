Trial date set for two women charged in 2017 Washington Co. TN overdose death

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two women charged in a 2017 drug overdose death of a Washington County man will now stand trial next year.

PREVIOUS STORY: Two women indicted in Washington County, TN overdose death

Both Tasha Williams and Darlicia Jordan appeared in Washington County, Tennessee court on Friday.

According to court documents, Judge Lisa Rice has set the trial for the two at the end of January 2020.

Both women are currently out on bond but face charges of reckless homicide after investigators say a man purchased heroin, believed to be laced with fentanyl, from Williams and Jordan in 2017.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation assisted Johnson City police in the case.

TBI announced the two Johnson City women’s involvement in March 2018, and both faced several charges, including maintaining a dwelling in a drug-free school zone.

Motions hearings for Williams and Jordan are scheduled for the coming months.