Trial date set for man charged in 2015 Johnson City murder

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A trial date has been set for a man facing several charges in connection with two shootings in 2015 in Johnson City.

Denver Christian Smith’s trial will begin on April 27, 2021.

Smith is charged with the attempted murder of Chelsea Isbell and the murder of Tiaria Miller.

Police say Smith shot Isbell outside of his apartment during an argument in November 2015.

He then tried to flag down vehicles on John Exum Parkway in an attempt to flee the area, according to police. When no one stopped, investigators say he shot into a vehicle, killing Miller.

Smith is scheduled to appear in court for a motions hearing on March 17.